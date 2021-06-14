Chi Gastoken (CHI) Market Cap Hits $524,351.92

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. Chi Gastoken has a market capitalization of $524,351.92 and $324,568.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chi Gastoken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chi Gastoken has traded down 44.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chi Gastoken alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000071 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 65.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Profile

Chi Gastoken (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. Chi Gastoken’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . Chi Gastoken’s official message board is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chi Gastoken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chi Gastoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chi Gastoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chi Gastoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chi Gastoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.