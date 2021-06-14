Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Director Sells $319,230.00 in Stock

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Director L Amy Newmark sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $319,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,536.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

L Amy Newmark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, L Amy Newmark sold 3,000 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $99,480.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, L Amy Newmark sold 2,009 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $57,457.40.

On Wednesday, May 26th, L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $43,544.14.

On Monday, May 24th, L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $37,772.30.

On Thursday, May 20th, L Amy Newmark sold 300 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $8,670.00.

Shares of CSSE traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.27. 517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,054. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.08.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSSE. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $13,670,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $12,260,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 225.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

