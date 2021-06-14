Chiliz Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $314.02 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00061006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00022637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.60 or 0.00787825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.10 or 0.07943900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00083230 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,799,953,862 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

