Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) is New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.’s 6th Largest Position

New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125,400 shares during the quarter. Chimerix accounts for approximately 2.8% of New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. owned approximately 1.42% of Chimerix worth $11,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMRX shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chimerix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

CMRX stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $727.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 49.70% and a negative net margin of 2,344.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

