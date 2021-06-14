China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.83

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.649 dividend. This is an increase from China CITIC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.92%.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

