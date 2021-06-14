China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) Stock Price Down 18.9%

Shares of China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE) were down 18.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 2,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34.

About China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE)

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of health products. It offers hemp derivative products, such as hemp oil, hemp protein powder, hemp polypeptides, collagen peptides, hemp essence repair lotions, hemp revitalizing essence products, hemp anti-aging brightening eye creams, and hemp frozen age nourishing creams.

