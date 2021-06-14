China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Up 94.4% in May

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the May 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:CIADY opened at $58.40 on Monday. China Mengniu Dairy has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $66.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

