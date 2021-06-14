China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Up 94.4% in May

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the May 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:CIADY opened at $58.40 on Monday. China Mengniu Dairy has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $66.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.57.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.71%.
About China Mengniu Dairy
China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.
