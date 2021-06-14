ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Update

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the May 13th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of IMOS stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.77. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,497. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.
See Also: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.