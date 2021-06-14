ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Update

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the May 13th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of IMOS stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.77. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,497. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 250,068.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 40,011 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter valued at $677,000. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

