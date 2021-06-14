Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $1,720.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,818.00 to $1,720.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,663.19.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $37.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,404.00. 4,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,443. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,418.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $971.00 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,998 shares of company stock worth $8,970,361 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

