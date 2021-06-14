Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,800.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,665.77.

CMG opened at $1,366.80 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $971.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,418.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total value of $1,967,218.00. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,998 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,361 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

