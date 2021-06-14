Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Sets New 12-Month High at $123.77

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $123.77 and last traded at $123.08, with a volume of 196572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.05.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 161.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $948,010.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,900.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $2,048,899.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,857 shares of company stock worth $7,988,493 over the last ninety days. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 57.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

