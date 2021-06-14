Christopher Barry Oneil Buys 4,000 Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) VP Christopher Barry Oneil acquired 4,000 shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.02 per share, with a total value of $64,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,438. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL traded down $2.36 on Monday, reaching $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,760. Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $59.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.20% of Flanigan’s Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

