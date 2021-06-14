Chromia (CHR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $19.27 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000485 BTC on exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $83.51 million and $19.27 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00060885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.46 or 0.00787203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.71 or 0.07984635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00083297 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.