Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Hits $29.37 on Top Exchanges

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for $29.37 or 0.00073259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $20.86 million and $467,782.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00061174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.68 or 0.00789775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.81 or 0.08010076 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

TIME is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

