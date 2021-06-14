Chronologic Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. Chronologic has a market cap of $178,030.07 and $5.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00060885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.46 or 0.00787203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.71 or 0.07984635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00083297 BTC.

About Chronologic

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,398,084 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,204 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

