CIBC Lowers Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Price Target to C$69.00

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its price target decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$80.00 to C$69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGHSF traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.30. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.36. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.95.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

