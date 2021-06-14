CIBC Lowers Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$69.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at CIBC to C$69.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENGH. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$83.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock traded up C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$52.20. 78,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,943. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.85. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$48.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.91.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

