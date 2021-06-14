CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 20,469 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 188.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,345 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $488.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.45 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

