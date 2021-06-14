CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 188.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,345 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,531 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,110,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $488.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $510.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.45 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $216.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

