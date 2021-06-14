CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 82,526 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,526 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.15% of Alliant Energy worth $20,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $58.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $58.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.60.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

