CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 712,218 Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 712,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,861,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth about $1,620,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NYSE EQNR opened at $22.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.03. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $23.36.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.