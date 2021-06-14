CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Teladoc Health worth $16,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $154.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.23. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $4,554,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,970 shares in the company, valued at $92,547,054.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 410,172 shares of company stock worth $75,161,045. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.77.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

