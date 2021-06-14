CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,547 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.07% of Citrix Systems worth $12,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $120.41 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.15.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In related news, EVP Hector Lima sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $100,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,747 shares of company stock worth $3,298,462 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.