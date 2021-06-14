CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 277.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,166 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $17,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

MTCH stock opened at $141.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

