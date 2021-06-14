CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $19.74 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $19,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in TransDigm Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in TransDigm Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,934.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $46,414,946. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDG opened at $661.94 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $405.01 and a 52 week high of $672.44. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 245.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $617.76.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.20.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

