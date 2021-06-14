CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $20.59 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,722 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $20,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,766,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 63,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $120.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,191 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

