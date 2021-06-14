CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Yum! Brands worth $16,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,325 shares of company stock worth $7,267,062 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

YUM stock opened at $119.65 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

