CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,394 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $15,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,889 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,143 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW stock opened at $365.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.48 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total value of $530,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,005,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.21.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.