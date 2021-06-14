CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $16,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in The Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $247.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $144.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.36.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.35.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

