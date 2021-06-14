CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Teladoc Health worth $16,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,442,926,000 after purchasing an additional 700,412 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $154.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.84. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.77.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $300,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,684.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total value of $4,554,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,547,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 410,172 shares of company stock valued at $75,161,045. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

