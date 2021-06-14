CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Domino’s Pizza worth $15,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $7,158,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,798 shares of company stock worth $11,304,717 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $452.96 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $453.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.