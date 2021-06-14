CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,047 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.22% of Berry Global Group worth $17,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Comerica Bank raised its position in Berry Global Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $91,029,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Berry Global Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,252.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 175,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after buying an additional 170,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

NYSE BERY opened at $67.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.