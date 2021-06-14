CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,610 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $21,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,461,000 after buying an additional 335,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,107,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,245,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,743,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,277,000 after purchasing an additional 187,166 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.16.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $93.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.47. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $66.62 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.