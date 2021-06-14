CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 277.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,166 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $17,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTCH stock opened at $141.57 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.21.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

