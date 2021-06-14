CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,661 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Qurate Retail worth $13,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QRTEA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.02. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.79.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 175,261 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $2,373,033.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,676,634.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,283,809.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 732,892 shares of company stock worth $9,914,451. 11.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

