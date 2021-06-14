CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,883 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $20,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS stock opened at $92.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $171.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $44.60 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.26.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.