CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 11,047 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,047 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Berry Global Group worth $17,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $67.01 on Monday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $8,689,780 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BERY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

