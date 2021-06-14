CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 11,047 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,047 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Berry Global Group worth $17,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BERY stock opened at $67.01 on Monday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.
In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $8,689,780 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BERY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
