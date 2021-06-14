CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 501 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $15,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,612 shares of company stock worth $6,980,658 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

NYSE MCO opened at $344.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.08. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $344.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

