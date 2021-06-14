CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 69,946 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69,946 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of PRA Health Sciences worth $13,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH opened at $168.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.05. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.79 and a 52-week high of $175.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

