CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 9,814 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,814 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dynatrace worth $16,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DT. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,639 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,709,000 after buying an additional 2,396,323 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,986,000 after buying an additional 2,286,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $96,198,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,890,000 after buying an additional 1,878,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,852 shares of company stock worth $6,736,586 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DT opened at $55.44 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 117.96, a PEG ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.52.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.