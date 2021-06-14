CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,847,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Credit Acceptance as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $427.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.21. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $266.74 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a current ratio of 35.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $404.56.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.60.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

