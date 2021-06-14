CIBC Raises Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$40.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

Shares of TRMLF stock traded up $1.97 on Monday, hitting $27.38. 44,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,691. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $27.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.44.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

