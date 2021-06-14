CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 742,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,013 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 14.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRM opened at $46.28 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

In related news, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $262,512.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,319.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,093,716.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,569 shares of company stock worth $5,732,943. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

