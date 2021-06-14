CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHAK. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,785,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $14,999,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,235,000. Amarillo National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,872,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 79.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 112,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 49,624 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock opened at $42.87 on Monday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.