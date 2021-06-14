CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 1,628 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 123.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ANSYS by 334.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,904,000 after purchasing an additional 397,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,527,000. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after buying an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $102,220,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 482.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after buying an additional 292,862 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $336.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.68 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.33.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,467 shares of company stock worth $2,684,718 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

