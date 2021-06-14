Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

NYSE:XEC opened at $71.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.13. Cimarex Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $74.92.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

XEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.52.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.