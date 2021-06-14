Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Short Interest Up 75.0% in May

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNNB opened at $14.02 on Monday. Cincinnati Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.79.
About Cincinnati Bancorp
