Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Short Interest Up 75.0% in May

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNNB opened at $14.02 on Monday. Cincinnati Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Cincinnati Bancorp alerts:

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction and land loans, as well as invests in securities, which consist of mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.