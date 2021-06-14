Cipher One Day Volume Reaches $118,647.00 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last week, Cipher has traded up 94.1% against the dollar. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a market cap of $160,250.33 and $118,647.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00149019 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002246 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.60 or 0.00642292 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.