Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,229,252 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,842 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.7% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Cisco Systems worth $477,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,216,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,317,000 after acquiring an additional 365,803 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 13,295 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 102,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.90. 339,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,891,389. The company has a market cap of $227.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $55.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.