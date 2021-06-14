Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 161.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 37,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after purchasing an additional 158,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C stock opened at $76.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.